Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 113.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 211.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $19.51.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

