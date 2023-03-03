ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $256,000 Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,339 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Shares of AMR stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.12 and its 200-day moving average is $155.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.86 and a 52 week high of $186.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
