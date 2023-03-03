ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,731 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Insider Activity

Dropbox Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $3,682,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,997,672.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 559,169 shares of company stock valued at $12,702,936 in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $20.67 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.