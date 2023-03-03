Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Position Increased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Energy Fuels worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,537,000 after buying an additional 208,548 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,287,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,776,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 830,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 187.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 967,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

UUUU stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UUUU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Energy Fuels from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,458.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

