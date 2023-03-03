Elizabeth F. Whited Sells 2,500 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UNP stock opened at $211.36 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.49 and its 200-day moving average is $209.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

