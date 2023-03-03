Eddy Zervigon Sells 17,837 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $917,713.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Maxar Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

MAXR opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Maxar Technologies

MAXR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

