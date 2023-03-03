Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $64.96 and last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 62968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.25.

The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Donaldson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Donaldson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.62. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

