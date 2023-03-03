Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of National Grid worth $32,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 1.8% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 7.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 2.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.60) to GBX 1,100 ($13.27) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,070 ($12.91) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,106.67.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $61.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

