Credit Suisse Group Increases Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $237.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $237.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXON. Northland Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock opened at $218.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $221.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.55.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,168.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 643 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $119,855.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,439,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,168.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,473 shares of company stock valued at $65,870,969. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,241,000 after purchasing an additional 195,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,323 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.