Credit Suisse AG Purchases 12,552 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,819,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,065,000 after purchasing an additional 496,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,849,000 after acquiring an additional 136,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

