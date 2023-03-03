Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,165 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Tenable worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 11,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $509,012.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,456 shares in the company, valued at $9,260,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tenable news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 11,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $509,012.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,456 shares in the company, valued at $9,260,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,958. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TENB opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.24. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.