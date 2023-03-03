Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Garmin were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 3.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 12.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $98.17 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $121.74. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average is $90.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,407 shares of company stock worth $1,802,970. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

