Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLDR. Stephens cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $87.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.