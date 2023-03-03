Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 359,400.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $86.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $87.25.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

