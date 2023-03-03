Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $775.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.46% from the company’s current price.

AVGO has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $598.65 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $249.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $582.25 and a 200-day moving average of $529.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

