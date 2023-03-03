Axa S.A. Takes Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 166.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 479.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MarineMax

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MarineMax Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HZO. Citigroup cut their target price on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $737.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.48.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Articles

