Axa S.A. Reduces Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on APP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.12.
NYSE:APP opened at $13.70 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
