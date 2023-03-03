Axa S.A. Purchases New Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 72.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

WBS opened at $51.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.