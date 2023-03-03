Axa S.A. Makes New Investment in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Axa S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,391,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $40.30 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

