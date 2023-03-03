Axa S.A. Makes New $27,000 Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 51.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 67.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About National Grid

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,070 ($12.91) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,106.67.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

