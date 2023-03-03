Axa S.A. Acquires New Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Tennant by 6.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Tennant by 13.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,733,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tennant by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tennant by 695.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 59.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Tennant in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Tennant Price Performance

NYSE:TNC opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.08. Tennant has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $85.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.20 million. Tennant had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Tennant Profile

(Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.