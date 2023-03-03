Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 409,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.4% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $944.08 billion, a PE ratio of -343.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

