8,800 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,621.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,591 shares of company stock worth $9,106,853. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 5.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $46.52 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 158.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

