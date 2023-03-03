12,200 Shares in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in The Hackett Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 69,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 904,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in The Hackett Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCKT. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $598.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.