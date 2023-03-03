11,100 Shares in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAXR opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,946,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at $13,396,717.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Maxar Technologies news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $917,713.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $694,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,946,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at $13,396,717.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,465 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

