Wheels Up Experience (UP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.96. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $2.40 to $1.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Wheels Up Experience to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 64.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.