Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CCCC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/27/2023 – C4 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2023 – C4 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.
- 2/24/2023 – C4 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.
- 2/24/2023 – C4 Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/3/2023 – C4 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
C4 Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CCCC opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Utpal Koppikar purchased 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,735.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
