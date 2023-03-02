Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CCCC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/27/2023 – C4 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – C4 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

2/24/2023 – C4 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

2/24/2023 – C4 Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2023 – C4 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CCCC opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Get C4 Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Utpal Koppikar purchased 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,735.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.