Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.78% of Vertex Energy worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTNR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $18.10.

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,769,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VTNR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

