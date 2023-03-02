Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Universal Health Services worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.64.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $132.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.30. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

