UBS Group AG Sells 4,090 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Universal Health Services worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 393.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,248,000 after acquiring an additional 453,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 273.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 369,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,221,000 after acquiring an additional 270,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,788,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,743,000 after purchasing an additional 197,974 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,028,000 after acquiring an additional 195,345 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $132.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.30. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

