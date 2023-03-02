Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $65.00 at Stephens

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

NYSE:TREX opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $84.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trex will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 27,936.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,803,000 after buying an additional 1,424,191 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Trex by 2,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after buying an additional 1,132,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,763,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,499,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after buying an additional 815,485 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after buying an additional 710,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

