Townsquare Media (TSQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Townsquare Media Price Performance
Townsquare Media stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Townsquare Media by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
