Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 443 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $225,055.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at $994,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $409,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Articles

