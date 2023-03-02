Tiptree (TIPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tiptree Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $575.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 1.13. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tiptree by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Tiptree by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Tiptree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tiptree by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tiptree Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

