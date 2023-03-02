Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares downgraded Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

TSE:TRI opened at C$164.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$159.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$151.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.31. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$119.23 and a 1-year high of C$167.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.4051609 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

