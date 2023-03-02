The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Sells $2,135,580.77 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timken Trading Up 0.9 %

TKR opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.75.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Stories

