SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 3,253,500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,210 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 342,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 224.3% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 54,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 37,817 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.9% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 55,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

