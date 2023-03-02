ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stake Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.17. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.53 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Stories

