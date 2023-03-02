Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN)

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE: CAR.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/27/2023 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$54.00.

2/24/2023 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.50 to C$55.00.

1/30/2023 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$51.00 to C$53.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Price Performance

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$48.58 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$39.08 and a 1 year high of C$55.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.26.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

See Also

