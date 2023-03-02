Puzo Michael J Buys 130 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Puzo Michael J grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,889 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $246.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

