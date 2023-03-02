PowerFleet (PWFL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect PowerFleet to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PowerFleet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerFleet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About PowerFleet

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

