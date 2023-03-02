PlayAGS (AGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AGS opened at $6.48 on Thursday. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $244.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Several research firms have commented on AGS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,273,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 759,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PlayAGS by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 82,490 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

