Oncology Institute (TOI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Oncology Institute to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oncology Institute Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:TOI opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. Oncology Institute has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Oncology Institute from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at Oncology Institute

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Matthew P. Miller acquired 73,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 175,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 395,977 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter valued at $129,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter valued at $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

