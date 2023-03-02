Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,004 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.7% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after purchasing an additional 784,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,306,701,000 after purchasing an additional 939,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.3 %

MSFT opened at $246.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.62 and a 200 day moving average of $247.18. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

