Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,016,805 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,423 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Microsoft worth $6,758,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 196,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,709 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,999 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $247,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 1.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $246.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.