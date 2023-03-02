Michelle Oroschakoff Sells 4,809 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $253.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,456,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,723,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2,927.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

