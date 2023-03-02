MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of MaxLinear worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after acquiring an additional 289,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,335,000 after acquiring an additional 167,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,469.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,311 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MaxLinear by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,171,000 after purchasing an additional 333,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of MXL stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

