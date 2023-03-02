L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L’Oréal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.71.

L’Oréal Price Performance

LRLCY stock opened at $79.23 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.25.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

