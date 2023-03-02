Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Raised to $31.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

LI stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

