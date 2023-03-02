Joseph C. Ventura Sells 2,048 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $496.15 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $498.71 and a 200-day moving average of $507.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

